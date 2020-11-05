UEL: Decisive wins for Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
Arsenal - Molde
There were upsets Thursday in the Europa League, but nothing of the sort for the three Premier League clubs.

Arsenal and Leicester City stayed perfect with 4-star showings, while Tottenham got back in the win column with an away win in Bulgaria.

Arsenal 4-1 Molde

The Gunners were slow starters and needed a pair of own goals on either side of halftime to make amends for an early Molde counter-attack goal from Martin Ellingsen.

Nicolas Pepe had a goal and an assist to Joe Willock in the second half as the Gunners improved to 3-0 in group play, three ahead of Molde and six clear of Rapid Vienna.

American defender Henry Wingo went 90 minutes for Molde in the loss, passing at 90 percent with an interception, a tackle, and a blocked shot.

Leicester City 4-0 Sporting Braga

Kelechi Iheanacho dominated another Europa League match as Leicester clobbered a difficult Sporting Braga side at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes’ Nigerian striker had two goals and an assist in the win, two weeks after recording a goal and two assists against AEK Athens.

James Maddison scored and picked up an assist, while Dennis Praet also found the score sheet as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes finished clinically.

Leicester’s nine points are three more than Braga and six above AEK’s total.

Ludogorets Razgrad 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane scored his 200th Tottenham goal and set up Lucas Moura for another as the North Londoners bounced back from a Matchday 2 loss to win in Bulgaria.

Spurs only needed a half out of Kane and out-shot the hosts 22-12 to move onto six points in group play.

Lucas also set up Kane’s goal, and Giovani Lo Celso rounded out the scoring off a Heung-min Son feed after Razgard briefly pulled within one after halftime.

