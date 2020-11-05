USMNT news: Werder Bremen won’t release Sargent due to COVID rules

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT forward Josh Sargent will not be allowed to join up with the national team for friendlies against Wales and Panama, Werder Bremen announced Thursday.

The Bundesliga outfit says the Bremen health authority is mandating that players “returning from international risk areas must quarantine for five days.”

Sargent, 20, has five goals in 12 USMNT caps. He’s become a regular starter for Florian Kohfeldt at Bremen, who’s taken points in five-of-six Bundesliga outings this young season while Sargent played all but 12 minutes.

From Werder.de:

“We spoke with our players and with the various associations. FIFA are releasing clubs from their obligation to make players available for international duty if they have to quarantine upon their return. We know that the players would like to join up with their teams, but we cannot take that risk this time, given the overall situation,” said SVW sporting director Frank Baumann.

The Yanks called up a bigger roster than usual and Gregg Berhalter has said he will not break up MLS playoff rosters for the European trip.

He’s got more options on European rosters, anyway. Andrija Novakovich, 24, is a regular starter for Serie B side Frosinone and 22-year-old Emmanuel Sabbi has been productive with Odense in Denmark.

Soon-to-be 30-year-old forward Aron Johannsson is scoring regularly for Hammarby in Sweden, while a midfielder could also be added in Greuther Furth’s top performer in Julian Green.

