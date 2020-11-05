West Ham – Fulham: It’s East London versus West London when the Irons of West Ham host Fulham on Saturday at the London Stadium (Watch live, 3pm ET online via Peacock)

So much London.

Fulham picked up a win over fellow promoted side West Brom on Monday to pull a point clear of the bottom three, but the Cottagers record is still just 1-1-5 for four points.

West Ham, meanwhile, is 2-2-3 but has played a murderous schedule with Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City, and Leicester City already tangling with the Irons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Fulham.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham’s biggest injury concern is Michail Antonio, whose thigh injury has him unlikely to play for a second-straight week. Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble are in contention to play despite minor ailments.

Neeskens Kebano could be back for Fulham, who is waiting on Mario Lemina. Aboubakar Kamara is suspended and will join Kenny Tete, Josh Onomah, and Terrence Kongolo on the outside looking in.

What they’re saying ahead of West Ham – Fulham

Aaron Cresswell on what’s improved with West Ham: “I think it was just getting back to the basics, what we’d done previously, and of course the formation that we changed to, going to a back three or a back five, whatever way you look at it, certainly suited us and it’s certainly worked. We’re not going to win every game, but we’ve got to go into every game full of confidence, doing what we’ve been doing. We need to be positive. It’s still early stages but if we keep up our work rate we’ll be okay.”

Fulham’s Scott Parker on building momentum: “We’ll go into every game this year the way I want us to play, the way the team want to play. We’ll go into every game wanting to try and win it. Of course, that’s not always going to be the case, but come Saturday night it’ll be no different. It will be a tough game against a very, very good opposition who have done very, very well of late. A tough game, but going into an international break we could do with getting something out of it.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham are significant favorites at -120, with +275 coming the bettor’s way for a draw and a Fulham win paying +320.

West Ham – Fulham prediction

Is it weird to not totally buy into West Ham yet? The Irons have looked very, very good but maybe it’s a bit too soon to be assuming wins from David Moyes’ boys. Fulham has some physical beasts including in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic and we can see a surprising West Ham 1-1 Fulham.

