Women’s Super League preview: Manchester United-Arsenal, more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two top four tilts* are on tap for Sunday in Women’s Super League action on NBCSports.com.

[ VIDEO: Women’s Super League highlights ]

*Chelsea could be passed in fourth by Man City on Saturday, but have a match-in-hand and status as the reigning champs, so we feel fine about this sentence.

Here’s what you need to know before Chelsea – Everton and Manchester United – Arsenal.

Chelsea v Everton

7 am ET Sunday on NBCSports.com

Chelsea’s only allowed two goals through four WSL matches this season, but holding 16-goal Everton off the board is a bigger ask.

Everton’s Lucy Graham is the only non-Arsenal player in the league who’s hit six goal involvements this season, with four goals and two assists.

That matches what she produced last season, so Chelsea will be wise to keep an eye or four on the Scot.

Manchester United v Arsenal

7 am ET Sunday on NBCSports.com

USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press hope to help Manchester United climb above the visitors Gunners with a win on Sunday.

Heath has been the bigger star so far for United, scoring a goal and setting up two during her brief time with the club (Press has one goal as both scored two weeks ago).

Arsenal has been phenomenal, led by Vivianna Miedema (10 goals, one assist) and Caitlin Foord (four goals, four assists).

United finished fourth to Arsenal’s third by one point.

Elsewhere

Tottenham v Reading — 9 am ET Saturday

Man City v Bristol City — 10 am ET Saturday

Brighton v Aston Villa — 9 am ET Sunday

Birmingham City v West Ham — 9 am ET Sunday

Follow @NicholasMendola