Women’s Super League preview: Manchester United-Arsenal, more

Two top four tilts* are on tap for Sunday in Women’s Super League action on NBCSports.com.
*Chelsea could be passed in fourth by Man City on Saturday, but have a match-in-hand and status as the reigning champs, so we feel fine about this sentence.
Here’s what you need to know before Chelsea – Everton and Manchester United – Arsenal.
Chelsea v Everton
7 am ET Sunday on NBCSports.com
Chelsea’s only allowed two goals through four WSL matches this season, but holding 16-goal Everton off the board is a bigger ask.
Everton’s Lucy Graham is the only non-Arsenal player in the league who’s hit six goal involvements this season, with four goals and two assists.
That matches what she produced last season, so Chelsea will be wise to keep an eye or four on the Scot.
Manchester United v Arsenal
7 am ET Sunday on NBCSports.com
USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press hope to help Manchester United climb above the visitors Gunners with a win on Sunday.
Heath has been the bigger star so far for United, scoring a goal and setting up two during her brief time with the club (Press has one goal as both scored two weeks ago).
Arsenal has been phenomenal, led by Vivianna Miedema (10 goals, one assist) and Caitlin Foord (four goals, four assists).
United finished fourth to Arsenal’s third by one point.
Elsewhere
Tottenham v Reading — 9 am ET Saturday
Man City v Bristol City — 10 am ET Saturday
Brighton v Aston Villa — 9 am ET Sunday
Birmingham City v West Ham — 9 am ET Sunday