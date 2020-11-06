Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Arsenal Villa will be a really interesting game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 2:15pm ET online via Peacock) as these two teams seem to be heading in different directions.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are finding their feet after a slow start to the season and defensive improvements have been key to that. They have the best defensive record in the Premier League through seven games, with Thomas Partey and Gabriel key to that improvement.

Dean Smith and Aston Villa have let in seven goals in their last two games, two defeats at home against Leeds and Southampton. Villa’s Jack Grealish is doing his best to hold things together for a Villa side who won their first four games of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of what feels like a really important game for both teams in terms of the momentum they can take into the international break.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal don’t have any fresh injury concerns as long-term absentees Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli remain out.

Aston Villa are without winger Bertrand Traore who picked up an injury last week, while Kortney Hause, Tom Heaton and Wesley remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (-150) are the clear favorites for this one but don’t sleep on Aston Villa (+400) at that price. Grealish and Co. are more than capable of turning on the style, as we saw against Liverpool earlier this season. The draw is (+290) which may be intriguing given Arsenal were action against Molde in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal – Aston Villa prediction

All signs point to a home win for Arsenal but they are a bit of a strange team at the moment. Arteta has shored them up defensively, which needed to happen. Big time. But they look disjointed in attack. If Villa can play well at the back, Grealish and Barkley will cause Arsenal problems. I have a sneaky feeling Villa will nick this. Arsenal 1-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Arsenal – Aston Villa stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

