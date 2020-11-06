Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Italian national team’s upcoming fixtures against Estonia (friendly), Poland and Bosnia & Herzegovina (UEFA Nations League).

Mancini is said to be asymptomatic as he remains inside his home in Rome. The 55-year-old’s positive test resulted from a round of testing as part of the Italian federation’s “periodic checks of the technical staff.”

Without a definitive date on which Roberto Mancini tested positive, it is not yet known if he will take charge of the Italy squad when it convenes for training camp next week. With players set to begin reporting after the weekend’s club fixtures, he will almost certainly be delayed

Italy currently sit second in League A, Group 1, a point behind Poland and a point ahead of the Netherlands. With only next week’s games remaining in the group stage, Italy’s place in the semifinals — only the winner of the four groups advance — is very much up in the air.

