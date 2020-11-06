Solskjaer: I will be a success at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed himself and his players to be a success at Manchester United.

Solskjaer has doubled down on his belief that he will turn things around at Old Trafford after three defeats from their first six games of the Premier League season was followed up by a shock loss at Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League in midweek amid an awful defensive display.

Speaking to the media ahead of United’s tricky trip to Everton on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Solskjaer was asked if he was confident he will be successful with the Red Devils.

“Yeah, why wouldn’t I be? If I don’t trust my beliefs and values, my staff’s qualities and the quality of my players, who else should? I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards,” Solskjaer said. “It’s a setback, definitely, but I think there’s been too much made of not scoring against Arsenal and Chelsea, because there’s been more or less nothing in those two games. It’s not long ago that we were the best thing since sliced bread when we beat RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.”

Solskjaer then backed himself, and his players, further and reminded everyone that criticism will always arrive after a defeat and he will be lauded after a win, just like he was after the win at PSG.

He then discussed his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the United board amid reports that Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up to replace him.

“I’ve always had a very good, open, honest and positive dialogue with the club. They’ve shown strong leadership and I’ve had good dialogue continually since I came in,” Solskjaer said. “Of course, there’s always pressure and expectations on us but I’ve grown up here and I became a man at Manchester United. I’ve learned how to deal with good and bad times. You’re a top coach or manager when you win and you’re bad when you lose, because you’re not really better than your last game.

“Every game of football becomes history quickly and we’ve just got to go into Goodison Park in a positive frame of mind. You have to be mentally strong. There’s demands on a Manchester United player, coach and manager and there’s also expectation because we are the best and biggest club in the world. You don’t expect to have anything but criticism. It’s just how you deal with it and how you deal with those setbacks.”

