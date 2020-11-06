Southampton – Newcastle: An intriguing encounter takes place at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday (Watch live, 3pm ET online via Peacock) as two in-form teams meet on the South Coast of England.

Both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Steve Bruce have seen their teams punch above their weight early in the season, while both have big injury problems to contend with with Saints losing Danny Ings and other key men last week, while Newcastle have struggled with multiple injuries across their team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Newcastle, as a win for the hosts will see them go top of the Premier League table for the first time in club history.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 Unchanged from Sunday's win over Everton. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zK9mzSdBBQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 6, 2020

Southampton have been dealt a severe injury blow as leading goalscorer Danny Ings must undergo a ‘small surgery’ on his knee and will be out 4-6 weeks. That’s probably the best-case scenario after he fell awkwardly against Aston Villa last Sunday, and given his history of knee injuries Hasenhuttl feared the worst. Ryan Bertrand has a hamstring issue and is likely to be out, while Jan Bednarek is also struggling after suffering a concussion. Ibrahima Diallo is also battling to be fit and back-up left back Jake Vokins is also out.

Newcastle have a lengthy injury list too as goalkeeper Martin Dubravka remains out, while Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle have also been missing.

What they’re saying ahead of Southampton – Newcastle

Ralph Hasenhuttl on his strikers stepping up without Ings: “It’s never nice to lose a player like this but we can say we are more than Danny Ings. We scored three other goals in our last game so it’s a big loss but it’s important now for other players to give us alternatives. It might not be possible for someone else to play like Danny Ings at the moment but it’s also not necessary. Any player needs to come on and play his best game and then we get him in a position where he showcase his strength on the pitch. The issue is when you don’t perform how you can. We need a player in good form, not talent at the moment as we have lots of good talent. Then we will adapt the game to show his strengths.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce on the tactical approach of his team: “We’re trying to do things a different way and be more expansive but it is a work in progress. We have to do what is best for the team. They are comfortable at the moment.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (-110) are favorites to win this despite their injuries and given that fact Newcastle (+300) seem like a very reasonable price. The draw (+260) is probably the safe bet here.

Southampton – Newcastle prediction

With key injuries for both teams to contend with, you get the feeling Southampton will do a lot of the pressing and Newcastle will be a threat on the break. Will Saints be clinical enough without Ings? Probably not. I’m going to sit on the fence and go for a draw here. Southampton 1-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Southampton – Newcastle stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock

