Alex Morgan has finally made her Tottenham debut, as the USWNT star played in the final 21 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday in the FA Women’s Super League.

Morgan, 31, joined Spurs back in mid-September but has yet to play in the WSL as she worked her way back to fitness after giving birth to her daughter Charlie earlier this year.

The USWNT superstar made a difference off the bench for Spurs late on, as they created plenty of chances to grab a win but Reading held on at The Hive for a point.

Now that Alex Morgan is back to full fitness, it will be intriguing to see if Spurs can climb the table after a tough start to the current campaign as they are yet to record a win.

USWNT fans will be watching Morgan’s return to the pitch intensely in the coming weeks and months as Team USA build up for a big summer at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

