Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruno Fernandes scored a superb double for Manchester United at Everton on Saturday, as the Red Devils responded superbly to going behind early on.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Toffees took the lead through Bernard’s goal but that only acted to wake the Red Devils up from their slumber.

First, Luke Shaw whipped in a delicious cross which the onrushing Fernandes met perfectly to head home into the top corner.

Then Fernandes combined with Rashford to whip in a great cross for the latter, who didn’t get a touch on the ball as the cross hit the far post and went in.

See both of the Bruno Fernandes goals at Goodison Park in the videos above and below as Manchester United responded well to their many critics in the first half.

Fernandes has now scored 10 goals in his last 10 away games in the Premier League as he continues to be the talisman for this team, who needed a big outing after back-to-back defeats heading into the clash at Everton.

Going forward Manchester United certainly looked slick and if they can cut out these defensive mistakes they will continue to head in the right direction.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports