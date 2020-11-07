Bundesliga: Bayern edges Dortmund in Der Klassiker; Leipzig goes 2nd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich won a challenging away Klassiker to stay atop the Bundesliga table and claim a three-point lead on Borussia Dortmund following a 3-2 away win on Saturday.

The win came with a potentially costly injury to Joshua Kimmich, Bayern’s engine and heart.

RB Leipzig took advantage of Dortmund’s stumble to climb into second, while Union Berlin moved fourth… at least until Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach play an anticipated Sunday match at BayArena.

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich

The rivalry was fierce and entertaining at the Westfalenstadion, where Dortmund’s slim edge in possession (51-49) and shot attempts (15-14) did not produce a victory.

Robert Lewandowski had a first-half chance and a stoppage-time goal pulled off the board by VAR, but still managed a goal and an assist to go with markers from David Alaba and Leroy Sane.

Marco Reus had given Dortmund a lead just before halftime only for David Alaba to answer the bell within moments.

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead just after the break and Sane’s 80th minute goal only provided a two-goal cushion for three minutes, with Raphael Guerreiro’s second assist cueing up Erling Haaland.

USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna played 69 minutes, with a key pass that should’ve been a Haaland goal.

How about the timing and weight from Lewandowski to set up Sane’s wonderful goal.

Bayern RAPID on the counter 💨 Leroy Sane scores in his first Der Klassiker. pic.twitter.com/jEuGCVFfBJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2020

RB Leipzig 3-0 Freiburg

Leipzig moved into second with a fairly comfortable put down of Freiburg.

The midweek Champions League action didn’t bother Julian Nagelsmann’s men, as Ibrahima Konate gave Leipzig a lead in the 26th minute.

Insurance goals didn’t arrive until the final 20 minutes, as Marcel Sabitzer and Angelino put the final scores on the board.

Man City loanee Angelino’s goal was his fifth goal to go with an assist in 11 appearances for Leipzig this season.

Elsewhere

Werder Bremen 1-1 Koln

Union Berlin 5-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Augsburg 0-3 Hertha Berlin

Mainz 2-2 Schalke

Stuttgart 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolfsburg v Hoffenheimm — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Sunday

