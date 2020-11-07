Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Sheffield United: Chelsea quickly rebounded from an early goal to keep Sheffield United reeling with a 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell scored first-half goals to cancel out David McGoldrick’s classy opener for the Blades.

Hakim Ziyech had two assists while Thiago Silva and Timo Werner also scored for the Blues.

Chelsea moves a point back of first-place Southampton with the win, while Blades have taken one point from their first eight PL matches and sit in the basement.

Chelsea – Sheffield United delivered goals in London, just four for the home team.

3 things we learned: Chelsea – Sheffield United

1. Ziyech says hello: Chelsea fans have been waiting for the impact of Moroccon winger Hakim Ziyech, and the 27-year-old picked up another two assists on Saturday. He is flying. Ziyech has two goals and three assists in his first 373 minutes for Frank Lampard, which will make it even easier to let stars like Christian Pulisic find their fitness.

2. Dull Blades in big trouble but fixtures will relent: McGoldrick’s goal was wonderful but how quickly things soured for Chris Wilder’s Blades. Rhian Brewster’s big-money move has started very poorly, the ex-Liverpool man hauled off in the 63rd minute, and United had 30 percent of the ball while being outshot 20-6. Losing to Chelsea happens, but the Blades’ 1-point start to the season also includes three-straight matches against big boys. Wilder will now target points from West Ham and West Brom.

3. Kante still very much a star: Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante was again at his best on Saturday, a total menace in the middle of the park. Kante had five tackles and two interceptions while completing an absurd 7-of-9 long balls and winning 8-of-11 duels.

Man of the Match:

Ziyech.

Chelsea – Sheffield United recap

Blades struck first and it was high quality, the ball worked right to left for McGoldrick to backheel redirect past Mendy for 1-0.

Tammy Abraham got into the box in a bid to answer but it was caught low by Aaron Ramsdale.

Abraham would get his goal off a Mateo Kovacic feed to make it 1-1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Timo Werner struck the underside of the bar with a lunging back post attempt in the 32nd.

Ziyech delivered the lead with a back post cross Chilwell’s hip in the 34th, order restored at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea poured it on in the second 45, with Ziyech setting up Silva before Werner rounded out the scoring.

