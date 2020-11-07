Chelsea – Sheffield United: An intriguing clash takes place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA – SHEFFIELD UNTED

Frank Lampard has shored up his Chelsea defense as they’ve secured five-straight shutouts and the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are purring in attack.

As for Sheffield United and Chris Wilder, the Blades have yet to win this season but are hanging in games but have scored just three times in their first seven fixtures as their poor form from the end of last season has lingered.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know as Chelsea try to get revenge on a Sheffield United side who hammered them at Bramall Lane and drew at Stamford Bridge last season.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea could have Christian Pulisic available for this game as his hamstring injury isn’t as bad as first feared. Kai Havertz is self-isolating after a positive test for COVID-19, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is still out with a shoulder injury.

Sheffield United have John Fleck and Lys Mousset back in training but they won’t be available for the trip to Chelsea. Jack O’Connell is out for the season with a serious knee injury.

3 changes for the Bladesmen. 🔁 Norwood and Lundstram replace Ampadu and Osborn in midfield. Oli McBurnie drops to the bench after suffering illness in the week. Brewster and McGoldrick start up top. pic.twitter.com/oYQJEIrSVO — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 7, 2020

What they’re saying ahead of Chelsea – Sheffield United

Frank Lampard on Chelsea’s defensive improvement: “I’m pleased because it’s work, it’s the team, it’s players that are in there confident and fit. We’re working as a collective, with individuals within that performing really well at the back-end of the team and that’s good for us. These stats are great but we cannot come off it at all and that’s why I’m pleased we saw it through at the end of the game.”

Chris Wilder on the Blades’ struggles: “We have struggled for goals. The competition that we are up against is intense. Chances don’t come freely, especially if not playing with fluidity, these things happen. I am a big believer you can’t have it both ways . You can’t be an attacking side and then be safe at the back. They (Chelsea) have so many attacking players and it’s getting that balance right with the players at our disposal. And they have brought some fabulous players in at the top end of the pitch.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-275) are the heavy favorites, while Sheffield United (+725) seem like an extremely high price as they’ve hung in games but just haven’t converted chances. The draw is +400.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Chelsea – Sheffield United prediction

Their defensive improvement led by Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva has been superb and I see that continuing. Sheffield United have looked so goal-shy and Chelsea’s attack is red-hot. Routine home win. Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United.

How to watch Chelsea – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports