Everton – Manchester United was a feisty encounter at Goodison Park, as United fought back from 1-0 down to win 3-1 and ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bernard gave Everton an early lead but a double from Bruno Fernandes swung the game in United’s favor as Edinson Cavani swept home in stoppage time as Everton suffered a third defeat defeat on the trot and United secured a seventh-straight away win in the Premier League.

Here’s a look at what happened in Everton – Manchester United.

3 things we learned

1. Fernandes sparks fluidity: He scored twice and was a constant pest, popping up in dangerous areas in midfield and attack. Fernandes has scored 10 times in his last 10 away PL games and when United are playing on the counter, they are at their best. That allows Fernandes to get in more space and his creativity sparked United’s attack into life on multiple occasions. The fact that Fred and Scott McTominay sat in defensively helped him push high up the pitch and get in more dangerous areas. The balance and fluidity was much better.

2. Luxury of James a problem: He’s great in attack but defensively he causes his own team problems. James Rodriguez is a luxury player and teams have figured out they can double up on Seamus Coleman at right back because James just doesn’t track back and when he does it is a token effort. Luke Shaw crossed for the first goal and he was a constant threat as United overloaded their left flank. James may have to be played centrally for Everton to keep their balance. When they have the ball and press high he is a threat but when they sit deep and he has to track back, they may as well play down a man.

3. Defensive issues the Achilles heel: Both teams caused their own problems defensively and that is a consistent theme. Lindelof’s poor header led to Everton’s goal, while Everton didn’t track the runners on both of the Fernandes goals. Pickford looked shaky, at times, and both teams created chances but gave up plenty. Harry Maguire headed and cleared everything away and United defended slightly better.

Man of the Match: Harry Maguire – He’s put in some impressive defensive displays in recent weeks and he was a rock at the hear of United’s defense. He stood tall.

A tight start to the game saw the first big chances arrive for Manchester United, as Martial controlled the ball well and fired just wide.

Just as United were growing into the game they conceded. A long ball from Jordan Pickford was headed away poorly by Victor Lindelof, who was under pressure from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Bernard pounced to squeeze home a low effort.

United pressed hard for an equalizer and got one right away as Bruno Fernandes headed home a lovely Luke Shaw cross.

At the other end Lucas Digne hit the post after a fierce shot and run, but then United went ahead as Rashford played it to Fernandes, and his cross back to Rashford just missed the head of the latter and went in off the far post to make it 2-1.

In the second half Everton started positively as Calvert-Lewin caused problems and Harry Maguire did well to block an acrobatic effort from James Rodriguez.

There were two contentious moments as Maguire caused havoc in the box as Pickford dropped the ball and then he and Michael Keane fouled the United captain, but no penalty kick was given as it appeared Maguire pushed Pickford in the build up.

At the other end Maguire then caught Digne in the box but the flag went up, albeit belatedly, for offside.

Pickford then saved well as Rashford beat the offside trap as the game opened up in the final stages. Abdoulaye Doucoure fired over and with the final attack of the game, Fernandes set up Cavani for his first Man United goal to seal the win.

