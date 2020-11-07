Messi snaps La Liga goal drought in stylish Barcelona win (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

They say it’s hard to keep a good man down, so imagine how difficult it is to keep the world’s best player off the board.

Lionel Messi came off the bench to snap a five-match La Liga goalless drought with a brace in Saturday’s 5-2 comeback win over Real Betis at the Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old had most of his luck from the penalty spot this season — though he’s also won a fair few of them — but his Saturday goal was classy.

Sergi Roberto’s back-heeled entry to the back post was met by a venomous rip into the upper reaches of the goal.

Messi also has three goals and two assists in three UEFA Champions League outings, giving him six goals and four assists in 10 matches across all competitions.

La Liga’s haphazard fixtures to start the season mean Barca is six points back of leaders Real Sociedad with a match-in-hand.

