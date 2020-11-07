Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Bamford scored what looked like a perfectly good goal at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But think again.

Leeds thought they were level moments after going behind as Luke Ayling played it to Mateusz Klich and his lovely pass found Patrick Bamford who dinked home a superb effort to make it 1-1.

Or so they thought…

VAR ruled out the goal for offside as Bamford’s outstretched arm was pointing to where he wanted the ball played and that put him offside.

Seriously. His arm.

Due to the law changes with VAR for this season, Bamford could technically score with his upper arm (from his elbow up to his shoulder, so the sleeve area, if you will) which was in an offside position. So that means had Bamford not stretched his arm out to point for the ball, the goal would have stood.

Essentially, Premier League players who have long arms have to be very careful these days.

Take a look at the incident in the video above and see what you think about it, while below is a screen grab of the moment Bamford was judged to be offside.

🤯 Oh my word. Patrick Bamford's goal was ruled offside. You have to see this. His arm was outstretched pointing where he wanted it, and it appears his upper arm was offside!? #CPFC 1-0 #LUFC #CRYLEE pic.twitter.com/NjFbfiD4hY — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 7, 2020

