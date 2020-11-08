Jose Mourinho on Tottenham atop the congested Premier League table

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho knows the quality of his top-of-the-table side but also the many obstacles to staying there.

Spurs again found a way to navigate the difficulties of a weekend in the Premier League after a Thursday in the Europa League, beating West Brom 1-0 on Sunday to stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches and summit the table early Sunday.

Spurs are now 5W-1D this season in weekend matches following a UEL fixture, and the draw came courtesy of an extremely controversial late penalty for Newcastle United.

Now things get really tricky for Tottenham, who have three more UEL group stage matches surrounding by a monstrous list of PL fixtures.

Beginning Nov. 21, Tottenham will play Man City, Ludogrets Razgrad, Chelsea, LASK Linz, and Arsenal between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.

Mourinho says his team will try to win as many matches as it can in the dogged Premier League (via Football.London):

“When a team is champion, or plays for the title, there is always a direct relation to your direct opponents. I could say that this team could be champions in many European countries. It’s so difficult in the Premier League though. So many good clubs. You can have a good season and still not be champions. We’ll just try to win. I promise you I’m not bothered about Leicester vs Wolves or City vs Liverpool. I just want us to win games and then we’ll see where we are.”

What’s the target for points in this stretch. It seems obvious that Spurs will focus on the league unless the UEL slips to a point where there’s a must-win to reach the group stage.

City is a brutal ask to start the run but the match is in London and both teams have rosters which will deal with the wear-and-tear of international break. Weather this stretch and the Tottenham as PL contender talk won’t be a laughing matter for even the biggest Spurs hater.

