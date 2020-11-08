Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City – Wolves: The Premier League’s early season says anyone can top the table and two teams hoping to claim a share meet Saturday at the King Power Stadium (Watch live at 9 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves enter the day three points back of leaders Southampton, while Leicester is just a point off the top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City – Wolves, as the Foxes return from Europa League duty to meet rested domestic rivals.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester City’s waiting on Jonny Evans (back) and set to be without Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh).

Wolves’ injury list is shorter, with Jonny Otto out and Fernando Marcal passing fit for the bench.

The Foxes' XI for #LeiWol, brought to you by @eToro 🔵 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 8, 2020

What they’re saying ahead of Leicester City – Wolves

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester star James Maddison playing through a dead leg: “I think he showed his real resilience, James. It was an injury where it would’ve been very easy for him to come off, but he stuck with it. He kept going and ended up playing a fantastic game and he’s recovering today and should be fine for Sunday.”

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on Leicester City as a club: “I look at Leicester with real admiration, not only because of what they achieved as Premier League champions, but because of one of the hardest moments they had with the loss of their owner. How they united as a club was amazing. To be able to overcome such a sad moment and be strong again and compete like they are doing is a big compliment for them, so I have huge admiration for Leicester as a club.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

There’s not a big difference in product for your wager between a Leicester City win (+135), a draw (+215), and a Wolves victory (+225).

Leicester City – Wolves prediction

Wolves’ edge from not playing at midweek — the only silver lining to not qualifying for the Europa League a second-straight season — might be enough to leap in front of the hosts. Leicester 1-2 Wolves.

How to watch Leicester City – Wolves in the USA, stream link

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

