Manchester City v Liverpool player ratings was extremely interesting to calculate, as there were so many fine displays amid an intriguing tactical battle.
[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]
Mohamed Salah scored an early penalty kick but Gabriel Jesus equalized before Kevin de Bruyne put a penalty wide.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
It was a classic Pep Guardiola v. Jurgen Klopp battle, as the end-to-end encounter saw two completely different styles of play take center stage.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Here’s a look at the Manchester City v Liverpool player ratings out of 10.
Manchester City player ratings (4-2-3-1)
Ederson: 7 – Made a really good save to deny Alexander-Arnold and then gather the rebound. Was aggressive and got away with a small blunder in the second half. Solid.
Kyle Walker: 5 – Gave away a penalty kick on Mane, but kept plugging away at right back. Aside from that poorly-timed tackle he played well.
Ruben Dias: 6 – Solid and tried his best to stem wave after wave of Liverpool attacks. Kept City organized.
Aymeric Laporte: 6 – Kept Firmino quiet and alongside Dias he looks way more comfortable.
Joao Cancelo: 8 – Defended well against Alexander-Arnold and showed real quality on the ball with some fine deliveries. His great recent form continues.
Rodri: 6 – Struggled to cope with Salah dropping deep into his space but grew into the game and did well defensively.
Ilkay Gundogan: 5 – See above. Totally smothered by Liverpool having two central strikers dropping deep in the first half and when he did get on the ball he was wasteful.
Kevin de Bruyne: 6 – Set up Jesus for his goal and whipped in some great crosses, as always, but put a penalty kick wide at a key moment.
Raheem Sterling: 6 – A constant threat. Punished for staying on his feet in the build up to Liverpool’s opener. Looked to run at Matip whenever he could.
Ferran Torres: 4 – Struggled defensively against Mane and Robertson and didn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas. Subbed off early in second half.
Gabriel Jesus: 7 – Superb turn and finish for his goal and he gives City a focal point. Should have scored a second but headed wide. Sharp.
Substitution
Bernardo Silva (61′ on for Torres): 6 – Typically crafty display but couldn’t really impact the game.
Liverpool player ratings (4-2-4)
Alisson: 6 – Couldn’t do anything about the Jesus goal and was aggressive to stop crosses in the second half. Distribution was a little off.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 – Sterling gave him a tough outing. Could have scored in first half and came off injured in the second half.
Joel Matip: 6 – Did his best to cover for TAA and positioning was good, if not a little risky as Liverpool pushed high.
Joe Gomez: 5 – Unlucky to give away a penalty kick for handball, but was caught too often trying to play a high line.
Andy Robertson: 7 – Won the battle down the flank v Walker and Torres. Great understanding with Mane.
Jordan Henderson: 7 – Led by example in a more disciplined role in midfield.
Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Got on the ball often but was dragged out of position for the Jesus goal. Usually that’s not a problem when Liverpool play three in central midfield.
Diogo Jota: 6 – Not as influential as in recent displays as he was shackled well be Cancelo.
Mohamed Salah: 7 – Made some dangerous runs centrally and kept dropping into spaces where Man City didn’t want to follow him.
Roberto Firmino: 5 – Laporte and Dias were wary of him and he dropped a little deeper in tandem with Salah. Formation change was to keep him in the team, but he hardly touched the ball. Subbed off early in the second half.
Sadio Mane: 8 – Superb display, once again. Won the penalty for Liverpool’s opener and Walker was terrified of him.
Substitution
Xherdan Shaqiri (59′ on for Firmino): 6 – Worked hard defensively and stuck to his task down the right.
James Milner (63′ on for Alexander-Arnold): 6 – Came on at right back for the injured TAA and slotted in well. Solid and reliable.