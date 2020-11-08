Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City v Liverpool player ratings was extremely interesting to calculate, as there were so many fine displays amid an intriguing tactical battle.

Mohamed Salah scored an early penalty kick but Gabriel Jesus equalized before Kevin de Bruyne put a penalty wide.

It was a classic Pep Guardiola v. Jurgen Klopp battle, as the end-to-end encounter saw two completely different styles of play take center stage.

Here’s a look at the Manchester City v Liverpool player ratings out of 10.

Manchester City player ratings (4-2-3-1)

Ederson: 7 – Made a really good save to deny Alexander-Arnold and then gather the rebound. Was aggressive and got away with a small blunder in the second half. Solid.

Kyle Walker: 5 – Gave away a penalty kick on Mane, but kept plugging away at right back. Aside from that poorly-timed tackle he played well.

Ruben Dias: 6 – Solid and tried his best to stem wave after wave of Liverpool attacks. Kept City organized.

Aymeric Laporte: 6 – Kept Firmino quiet and alongside Dias he looks way more comfortable.

Joao Cancelo: 8 – Defended well against Alexander-Arnold and showed real quality on the ball with some fine deliveries. His great recent form continues.

Rodri: 6 – Struggled to cope with Salah dropping deep into his space but grew into the game and did well defensively.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5 – See above. Totally smothered by Liverpool having two central strikers dropping deep in the first half and when he did get on the ball he was wasteful.

Kevin de Bruyne: 6 – Set up Jesus for his goal and whipped in some great crosses, as always, but put a penalty kick wide at a key moment.

Raheem Sterling: 6 – A constant threat. Punished for staying on his feet in the build up to Liverpool’s opener. Looked to run at Matip whenever he could.

Ferran Torres: 4 – Struggled defensively against Mane and Robertson and didn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas. Subbed off early in second half.

Gabriel Jesus: 7 – Superb turn and finish for his goal and he gives City a focal point. Should have scored a second but headed wide. Sharp.

Substitution

Bernardo Silva (61′ on for Torres): 6 – Typically crafty display but couldn’t really impact the game.

Liverpool player ratings (4-2-4)

Alisson: 6 – Couldn’t do anything about the Jesus goal and was aggressive to stop crosses in the second half. Distribution was a little off.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 – Sterling gave him a tough outing. Could have scored in first half and came off injured in the second half.

Joel Matip: 6 – Did his best to cover for TAA and positioning was good, if not a little risky as Liverpool pushed high.

Joe Gomez: 5 – Unlucky to give away a penalty kick for handball, but was caught too often trying to play a high line.

Andy Robertson: 7 – Won the battle down the flank v Walker and Torres. Great understanding with Mane.

Jordan Henderson: 7 – Led by example in a more disciplined role in midfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Got on the ball often but was dragged out of position for the Jesus goal. Usually that’s not a problem when Liverpool play three in central midfield.

Diogo Jota: 6 – Not as influential as in recent displays as he was shackled well be Cancelo.

Mohamed Salah: 7 – Made some dangerous runs centrally and kept dropping into spaces where Man City didn’t want to follow him.

Roberto Firmino: 5 – Laporte and Dias were wary of him and he dropped a little deeper in tandem with Salah. Formation change was to keep him in the team, but he hardly touched the ball. Subbed off early in the second half.

Sadio Mane: 8 – Superb display, once again. Won the penalty for Liverpool’s opener and Walker was terrified of him.

Substitution

Xherdan Shaqiri (59′ on for Firmino): 6 – Worked hard defensively and stuck to his task down the right.

James Milner (63′ on for Alexander-Arnold): 6 – Came on at right back for the injured TAA and slotted in well. Solid and reliable.

