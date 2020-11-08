Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City went top of the table Sunday with a win over Wolves, Brendan Rodgers’ men inspiring the Foxes’ faithful to dream again of glory.

Since losing to Aston Villa on Oct. 18, the Foxes have allowed just two goals in going 6-0 between the Europa League and Premier League.

[ RECAP: Leicester City 1-0 Wolves ]

This without Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, and most recently Timothy Castaigne. Not bad, even if it took a controversial penalty to get Sunday’s three points.

“I think it’s the best win of the three this week,” Rodgers said, via Sky Sports. “With so many players out and such a tough schedule, it was an incredible performance.”

Rodgers hopes his men can continue to deliver the goods by building on the positives.

The Foxes come out of the international break to face Liverpool.

“It’s been an incredible start, I’m so happy for the players. It’s important in any season your first steps are positives, and with all players available it would’ve been really good, but for the players we’ve had out for the guys to show that quality and resilience, it’s what you want as a manager.”

Leicester has gotten contributions from so many players, and new center back Wesley Fofana has been quite good. What’s the ceiling for the Foxes? The way they are navigating Europe, you wouldn’t rule out anything.

After all, a win over Liverpool after the international break gives them wins over the two most recent PL champions.

Rodgers is doing work.

