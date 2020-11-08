A roundup of all of the weekend’s results in Serie A, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic conjured some stoppage-time magic to keep AC Milan atop the table, Juventus were the victims of the late goal themselves, and Inter Milan continued to sputter…

[ VIDEO: Lazaro scores absurd overhead backheel goal for Gladbach ]

AC Milan 2-2 Hellas Verona

Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagged a 92nd-minute equalizer to steal a point from the jaws of defeat for leaders AC Milan. Sunday’s game featured as many own goals (two) as it did intentional goals, but it was Ibrahimovic’s late header that proved decisive.

Verona were 2-0 ahead, away from home, after just 19 minutes, thus forcing AC Milan to dig deep as they look to make their first title push since finishing second in 2011-12. Stefano Pioli’s side got its own goal in the 27th minute and dominated the ensuing 65 minutes — the tune of 34 shots to 7 — before the big Swede did his thing. Now 39 years old, Ibrahimovic is truly defying the socially accepted constraints of age with eight goals from five games this season.

Lazio 1-1 Juventus

Another round of fixtures comes to a close with Juventus not occupying first place in the Serie A table, nor do they currently sit inside the top-four after seven games. It’s results like Sunday’s 1-1 draw — the fourth draw for Andrea Pirlo’s side, which remains unbeaten, already this season — that have held the nine-time defending champions back amid their slow start to the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Juventus 1-0 ahead with a poacher’s finish in the 15th minute, but his sixth goal (in four games played) of the Serie A season was eventually canceled out by Felipe Caicedo’s quick turn and curled finish in the 94th minute.

Juventus head into the international break four points back of the leaders.

Atalanta 1-1 Inter Milan

Speaking of disappointing draws for title hopefuls, Inter Milan continued to spin their wheels at the season’s starting line and dropped unnecessary points away to Atalanta. Lautaro Martinez headed Antonio Conte’s side ahead, courtesy of a dangerous cross from Ashley Young, just before the hour mark, but it lasted just 21 minutes before Aleksey Miranchuk hit his slow bouncer into the bottom corner in the 79th.

Atalanta sit sixth after seven games, with Inter trailing them by a point and a place.

Other Serie A results

Bologna 0-1 Napoli

Sassuolo 0-0 Udinese

Genoa 1-3 Roma

Cagliari 2-0 Sampdoria

Benevento 0-3 Spezia

Parma 0-0 Fiorentina

Torino 0-0 Crotone

Follow @AndyEdMLS