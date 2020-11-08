Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s lost another star to injury, this time magnificent playmaker Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds right back was tracking back at full sprint when he pulled up and sat on the turf, treated by trainers as James Milner immediately warmed up for duty.

Alexander-Arnold walked off the pitch on his own power, so hopefully this is a minor injury, but ProSoccerTalk asked Jurgen Klopp after the game how long TAA will be out for and here’s what he said:

“Trent will be out for England, that’s is clear. What he has, we don’t know, but he cannot play for England. He will not be the last and not the only one who Gareth [Southgate] will miss for this international break. He will have a scan tomorrow and then we will see,” Klopp said.

The playmaker turned 22 just last month and already has two PFA Team of the Year awards on his proverbial (and perhaps actual) mantle.

Alexander-Arnold has 12 England caps and scored his lone international goal against the United States.

Liverpool faces Leicester City after the break. Doing so without Alexander-Arnold in addition to Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk would be a tall task.

