Attention: Puskas Award nominators, Valentino Lazaro has submitted an entirely absurd overhead backheel/scissor/scorpion kick goal, for your consideration.

In the end, it was only a late consolation goal as Borussia Monchengladbach lost 4-3 to Bayer Leverkusen, but it’s the kind of goal that should almost be worth double for the sheer audacity and the prolonged, “Wait, did he just do what I think he did?” moment as the ball looped toward the far post.

HOW IN THE WORLD HAS LAZARO SCORED THAT 😵😵 pic.twitter.com/LDJLfqkS1p — ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2020

Lazaro, who spent just last season on loan to Newcastle United in the Premier League, scored just one league goal for the Magpies. It would be highly safe to say that it wasn’t as nice as Sunday’s offering.

