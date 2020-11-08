West Brom – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Brom – Tottenham: Tottenham Hotspur returns from Bulgaria and will hope to kick out its legs against bottom three West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday (Watch live, 7am ET online via NBCSports.com)

Slaven Bilic is taking a page out of his managerial counterpart Jose Mourinho’s playbook, saying West Brom has been playing “too nice” and needs an edge to turn around its fortunes.

Spurs are just two points off the top of the table, unbeaten in the league since an Opening Day loss to Everton.

West Brom has drawn thrice in seven matches since restarting life in the Premier League but is yet to take a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Tottenham,

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Out for West Brom are Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow). Slaven Bilic is without Branislav Ivanovic and Matheus Pereira due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Gareth Bale all start together for the first time.

Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela are out for Spurs, while Sergio Reguilon starts and Serge Aurier is on the bench.

What they’re saying ahead of West Brom – Tottenham

West Brom manager Bilic on what the Baggies must improve to win: “At Fulham we looked like a team who are good on the ball but who don’t want to hurt the opponents. As soon as they scored you saw them winning second balls and growing in the game. You saw them quicker, sharper and stronger in the air. We have to be more mature, more streetwise, a little bit dirty. I agree, we are too nice.”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on Giovani Lo Celso: “I feel that when he plays he’s not the Gio that we know, not the Gio that we know that he can be an amazing player. But with the ball of course great criteria and he knows what he’s doing of course, and understands the way we want to play. But we need more intensity to be fitter, to be more intense and to be stronger in the transitions.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom will pay off at +525 with a win and +325 with a draw, favored Tottenham’s odds for three points sitting at -195.

West Brom – Tottenham prediction

Spurs have responded well to post-Europa League fixtures and its players were fairly well-rested on Thursday as Harry Kane subbed off at halftime and no attacking player went the distance. The jet lag could be real but Spurs will find a way. West Brom 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch West Brom – Tottenham stream and start time

Kickoff: 7am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

