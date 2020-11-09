Deschamps: Pogba ‘cannot be happy’ with Manchester United status

Manchester United fans ought to keep their eyes and ears open for Didier Deschamps’ follow-up comments after saying he’ll speak with Paul Pogba during France camp this month.

Deschamps says he believes Pogba cannot be happy with his restricted playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that being out-of-form and recovering from COVID-19 have not helped the United star.

“I know him well and he knows the group well,” Deschamps said, via France Football. “He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning. He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the Covid-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm.”

Deschamps said he’ll be speaking to Pogba during the break and that he knows Pogba is not having his needs fulfilled on the pitch at Manchester United, where he’s played on the left side of the midfield at times.

After playing in all three matches for France in October, Pogba started just two of United’s six games since returning from October’s international break — the 5-0 defeat of RB Leipzig in the Champions League and the 1-0 league loss to Arsenal.

The 71-times capped World Cup winner has one more year on his contract after this season.

“He will tell me about his feelings and as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction. Even if it is also up to him to make all his efforts.”

Let’s hope he updates us.

Also of note to PL fans, Deschamps says he was not too worried that Leicester City teen Wesley Fofana is missing camp with a knock. His time will come.

