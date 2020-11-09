Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our eighth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are off scrambling for positions early on after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Tottenham, Chelsea, Southampton, Aston Villa and Leicester dominate our eighth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark. Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – Up 4

2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 5

3. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Down 2

4. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry

5. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 1

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 6

7. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 4

8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Up 1

9. Harry Maguire (Man United) – New entry

10. Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) – New entry

11. Che Adams (Southampton) – Down 5

12. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – New entry

13. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – New entry

14. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

15. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – Even

16. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Even

17. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – Even

18. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry

19. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) – New entry

20. Theo Walcott (Southampton) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports