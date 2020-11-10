CONCACAF Champions League will conclude in Orlando this December

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We will have a new CONCACAF Champions League winner by Christmas, with the remaining matches of this season’s tournament set for Orlando in mid-December.

The tournament will restart behind closed doors and four days after the MLS Cup Final, putting a potential onus on a champion to keep the celebrations tight if they make it that far.

Three of the four Major League Soccer sides are in tough spots for the resumption of the tournament.

Atlanta United trails Club America 3-0 and as a non-playoff team will not have played a meaningful game in a month-and-a-half.

Montreal trails CD Olimpia 2-1. Thierry Henry’s Impact are the East’s No. 9 seed for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

NYCFC trails 1-0 to Tigres and is the East’s five seed

Bob Bradley’s LAFC are the West’s No. 7 seed and did not play their first leg against Cruz Azul, so avoiding the away leg puts them in the best spot of all the MLS teams.

Quarterfinals: December 15-16

CD Olimpia v Impact Montreal (CD Olimpia leads 2-1)

Atlanta United FC v Club América (Club America leads 3-0)

Tigres UANL v NYCFC (Tigres leads 1-0)

LAFC vs Cruz Azul (single match)

Semifinals: December 19

Semifinal 1: Club America or Atlanta United FC vs LAFC or Cruz Azul

Semifinal 2: Tigres UANL or NYCFC vs CD Olimpia or Impact Montreal

Final: December 22

Final: Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2

