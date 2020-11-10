CONCACAF Champions League will conclude in Orlando this December

We will have a new CONCACAF Champions League winner by Christmas, with the remaining matches of this season’s tournament set for Orlando in mid-December.
The tournament will restart behind closed doors and four days after the MLS Cup Final, putting a potential onus on a champion to keep the celebrations tight if they make it that far.
Three of the four Major League Soccer sides are in tough spots for the resumption of the tournament.
- Atlanta United trails Club America 3-0 and as a non-playoff team will not have played a meaningful game in a month-and-a-half.
- Montreal trails CD Olimpia 2-1. Thierry Henry’s Impact are the East’s No. 9 seed for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
- NYCFC trails 1-0 to Tigres and is the East’s five seed
Bob Bradley’s LAFC are the West’s No. 7 seed and did not play their first leg against Cruz Azul, so avoiding the away leg puts them in the best spot of all the MLS teams.
Quarterfinals: December 15-16
CD Olimpia v Impact Montreal (CD Olimpia leads 2-1)
Atlanta United FC v Club América (Club America leads 3-0)
Tigres UANL v NYCFC (Tigres leads 1-0)
LAFC vs Cruz Azul (single match)
Semifinals: December 19
Semifinal 1: Club America or Atlanta United FC vs LAFC or Cruz Azul
Semifinal 2: Tigres UANL or NYCFC vs CD Olimpia or Impact Montreal
Final: December 22
Final: Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2