EURO qualifying playoffs: Preview, odds, how to watch

The final four spots in EURO 2020 (in 2021) will be determined Thursday during the qualifying playoff finals across Europe.

Club stars like Scotland’s Andy Robertson (Liverpool) and Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) have yet to seal their spot in this summer’s tournament and will turn to one-off matches to clinch a berth.

Here’s what to look out for Thursday, as well as odds on the qualifiers.

Serbia v Scotland

First leg: 2:45 pm ET Thursday

Odds: Serbia (-150) v Scotland (+425) | Draw (+260)

Both sides needed semifinal wins in penalties to reach this point in Path C, as Scotland beat Israel and Serbia took care of Norway.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has 10 goals in qualifying, level with Teemu Pukki and behind only Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Israel’s Eran Zahavi.

Aston Villa’s John McGinn has led the visitors with seven goals.

Serbia hasn’t qualified for EURO since 2006, four years after Scotland’s most recent appearance in the tournament proper.

Hungary v Iceland

First leg: 2:45 pm ET Thursday

Odds: Hungary (+140) v Iceland (+205) | Draw (+210)

The road to Puskas Arena took Hungary through Bulgaria, while Iceland beast Romania to reach the Path A final.

Both nations are seeking to return to the tournament after memorable 2016 runs. Iceland stole the show with a quarterfinal run, while Hungary’s history includes a third place finish in 1964.

Northern Ireland v Slovakia

First leg: 2:45 pm ET Thursday

Odds: Northern Ireland (+175) v Slovakia (+185) | Draw (+185)

Path B’s semifinals could’ve led to Northern Ireland against the Republic of Ireland, but NI stunned Bosnia and Herzegovina in penalties and the Republic could not take care of Slovakia in spot kicks.

Slovakia has proven quite stingy, allowing only 13 goals in qualifying with seven of those coming in two losses to Croatia.

Northern Ireland has trouble scoring, with only 10 goals. Will this pattern hold?

Both teams made EURO debuts in 2016

Georgia v North Macedonia

First leg: Noon ET Thursday

Odds: Georgia (+170) v North Macedonia (+190) | Draw (+185)

The hosts took care of Belarus while North Macedonia surprised Kosovo to get to this Path D final.

Neither Georgia nor North Macedonia has qualified for a EURO. Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski represents the visitors, while two San Jose Earthquakes — Vako Qazaishvili and Guram Kashia — suit up for the hosts.

How to watch the EURO qualifying playoffs

Stream Online: ESPN or TUDN

