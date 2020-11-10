Greg Clarke has resigned as the FA chairman after the FIFA vice president made offensive comments in front of the British government.

Clarke had been speaking via video link to members of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday, and he made several inappropriate comments when referring to the race of players and also made other comments stereotyping ethnic groups, while he also made comments deemed as sexist and homophobic.

He referred to back players as ‘colored footballers’ which caused outrage both among the MPs he was talking with and the wider community watching on TV in disbelief.

Here’s what the FA said in a statement as they accepted Clarke’s resignation:

“We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman. Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA Chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course.”

Gregg Clarke then released the following statement:

“As a person who loves football and has given decades of service to our game, it is right that I put the interests of football first. 2020 has been a challenging year and I have been actively considering standing down for some time to make way for a new Chair now our CEO transition is complete and excellent executive leadership under Mark Bullingham is established.

“My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on. I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include. I would like to thank my friends and colleagues in the game for the wisdom and counsel they have shared over the years and resign from the FA with immediate effect.”

