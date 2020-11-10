The latest Luke Shaw injury update has arrived and it isn’t a positive one for Manchester United.

Shaw, 25, will be missing for at least a month as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fuming after losing his left back in the second half of the 3-1 win at Everton.

Solskjaer said the authorities ‘set them up to fail’ as United played in the early game on Saturday after losing 2-1 away at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. They arrived back in Manchester early on Thursday and had 48 hours until their next game kicked off, as Solskjaer is blaming the scheduling for Shaw’s injury.

Here is a statement from Manchester United on Luke Shaw:

“Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will be out of action for a month. Our no.23 picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Shaw, who assisted Bruno Fernandes’s equaliser in that game, had to be substituted for Axel Tuanzebe midway through the second half.

“It can now be confirmed that the 25-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines, meaning he could miss upcoming Premier League games against West Brom, Southampton and West Ham, as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.”

Shaw was hitting his stride after grabbing back-to-back assists against Istanbul Basaksehir and Everton with fine crosses from the left, but this injury will set him back and he is clearly a victim of United’s busy schedule early in the season.

The England international was forced to play game after game as their new left back, Brazilian international Alex Telles, contracted COVID-19 and was battling his way back to full fitness.

In the statement about Shaw’s injury, United confirmed that Telles is now fit and available for selection and will play for Brazil during the international break. That’s some good news for United as Telles will be able to slot straight in for Shaw at left back.

Still, hamstring injuries appear to be a common theme in the Premier League at the moment as players are being pushed to their limits with domestic, European and international games coming from all angles. Shaw’s injury may add further fuel to the fire amid the growing calls for the five substitution rule should be brought back.

