French soccer club Nice says it has shut down its training facilities because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nice says more than a dozen of players and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

The club says some players from the youth teams have also been affected.

Nice did not identify the players infected but made the announcement after the Swiss soccer federation said their defender Jordan Lotomba had been ruled out of this week’s friendly match against Belgium because of a positive test.

Lotomba plays for the Ligue 1 club at the heart of this outbreak and Patrick Vieira is their coach.

The French club says it hopes to reopen the training facilities “next week after new tests.”

Their next French league match is on Nov. 21 in Marseille.