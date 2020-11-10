Notable stat leaders from the early Premier League season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s early, yes, but there have been enough matches played that many of the Premier League’s usual statistical standouts have passed the small sample size point to lead the top-flight in traditional categories.

Yet, of course, in a season with Leicester City atop the table and Southampton not too far off the pace, there are some surprises, too.

As the PL takes a two-week breather for international matches, let’s check out the current league leaders in a number of categories (via SofaScore, WhoScored, and premierleague.com).

Premier League individual leaders, 2020-21

Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Heung-min Son (Spurs), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) — 8

Shots: Harry Kane (Spurs) — 29

Shots on target: Kane and Salah — 15

Big chances created: Kane — 8

Assists: Kane — 8

Key passes: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) and Salah — 21

Successful dribbles: Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) — 28

Total passes: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs) — 659

Accurate final third passes: Tom Cairney (Fulham) — 161

Passing % (min. 200 completed): Mohamed Elneny, (Arsenal) — 94.02%

Accurate long pass % (non-keepers): Conor Coady (Wolves) — 57

Accurate crosses: Aaron Cresswell (West Ham) — 20

Tackles: Allan (Everton) — 32

Clearances: Federico Fernandez (Newcastle) — 44

Blocked shots: Fernandez — 14

Interceptions: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) — 24

Clean sheets: Emiliano Martinez (Villa), Rui Patricio (Wolves), Alex McCarthy (Saints) — 4

Saves: Karl Darlow (Newcastle) — 39

Premier League team leaders, 2020-21

Shots per game: Liverpool — 16.6

Goals per game: Aston Villa — 2.57

Goals from open play: Tottenham — 14

Possession: Man City — 59%

Passing: Man City — 87.6%

Most shots conceded per game: Newcastle — 16.5

Fewest shots conceded per game: Brighton — 7.1

Tackles per game: Leeds — 21

Interceptions per game: Wolves — 12.4

