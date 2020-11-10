Premier League chief Richard Masters does not believe the Premier League 5 substitutes rule will be voted back in by the 20 clubs.

[ MORE: Should 5 sub rule return? ]

Masters was giving evidence to a UK parliamentary inquiry on ‘Sport in our Communities’ during the coronavirus pandemic, as he was grilled by MPs on a host of topics.

One of the unexpected topics brought up was the Premier League 5 substitutes rule coming back in, as it was used during the end of the 2019-20 season as the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

All 20 Premier League clubs have voted, twice, on having the five subs instead of three subs in each game for the 2020-21 and both times it hasn’t won the 14 votes out of 20 to be implemented. Smaller clubs have voiced their concerns about the five sub rule benefitting the big boys.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have since called for the five sub rule to return as PL clubs competing in European competitions have seen their squads pushed to the limits and injuries crop up.

“It’s been voted on twice. I don’t see it changing for the foreseeable future,” Masters said on the topic.

Jurgen Klopp was particularly outspoken on the topic and called for the Premier League leadership to once again have a vote and for five substitute rule to be reinstated, just like it has been across Europe’s other top five leagues to cope with the scheduling of more games this season and a shorter break after last season.

“In my understanding it is a lack of leadership. You go into a meeting and Richard Masters says ‘we have five subs here, what do you think?’ All of the teams have to understand why it is so helpful. It is not an advantage. It is a necessity. 100 percent,” Klopp said. “It is in all other countries it happens but here, you make a bit more fun of the competition by having only three subs. We have to talk again.

“That’s why I said it is a lack of leadership from Richard Masters because they sold it completely wrong, in my understanding. Going there and saying ‘what do you think? What do you want and what do you want?’ and then we have this situation. It is the only big league which has only three subs. Surprise.”

We haven’t heard the last of this topic.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports