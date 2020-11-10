David Beckham is pushing to sign Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Ramos, 34, is the captain of Real Madrid and Spain and has won every single major trophy possible with club and country.

His contract runs out at Real next summer and although it is widely expected he will extend his deal with the reigning Spanish champions — although there are reports he is pushing for a longer deal than Real want to offer him — it is believed Beckham is trying to bring him to his MLS franchise.

A report from AS in Spain says that Sergio Ramos could be reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate, and is keen to explore the option of heading to MLS and living in Florida.

The report cites that Ramos is good friends with Beckham, and also with singers Marc Anthony and Alejandro Sanz who live in Miami, and he would be very interested in moving to MLS both for his own career and for his young family.

Ramos probably has another three seasons left at the top of his game, and he was influential in Real winning La Liga last season and his goalscoring exploits are still there for all to see as he just reached the 100-goal mark for Real after 660 games since 2005. Ramos continues to deliver for Spain too, and the reports states he has other offers from across Europe as well as Inter Miami.

Imagine Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Sergio Ramos on the same team in MLS as the spine of the team? It could happen, but it seems more likely it will be in a few years time.

That said, with Ramos out of contract next summer at Real Madrid going through a transitional period on and off the pitch, now may be the right time for him to move on and link up with his good friend David Beckham.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports