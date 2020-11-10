Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A longtime Bundesliga star may be coming to the Premier League, which could see a mainstay head to Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

David Alaba and Mesut Ozil are the players in question, two tremendous resumes in search of new lines and challenges.

Alaba to Man City, Liverpool

Manchester City and Chelsea were both mentioned as suitors of Alaba this summer, but the Bayern Munich defender apparently did not see a Premier League move in his future.

That’s reportedly changed, and Chelsea found its left back in answer with a big buy of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City that is already paying off.

Man City still doesn’t have its left back answer and Alaba can leave on a free transfer this summer. Could Pep Guardiola jump to the front of the line by offering some cash to Bayern in January and reuniting with the Austrian?

Alaba, of course, has also played center back for Bayern in addition to a long spell as a wonderful center midfielder for Austria. He now plays mostly on the left for the national team.

Liverpool is also mentioned as a possible destination as cover for Virgil van Dijk, as are Real Madrid and Barcelona. We suppose it depends where Alaba sees his future, at least positionally, though his versatility will be what attracts minds like Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Ozil to LA Galaxy

This one makes some serious sense, as the Galaxy would love to grab the attention of the market after an abject campaign and the troubled first year of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Mesut Ozil makes a load of dough at Arsenal but is far, far, far from Mikel Arteta’s plans.

A report says he’s eyeballing MLS and the 32-year-old could bring trophy-winning accolades to the United States. Ozil has won silverware in three countries between Arsenal, Werder Bremen, and Real Madrid.

A five-time German national Player of the Year, might he bring his exquisite vision and playmaking to our shores?

Follow @NicholasMendola