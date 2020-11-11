Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic will not feature for the USMNT against Wales on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed that Pulisic, 22, would not feature in the USA’s first friendly game since the pandemic arrived in March.

Christian Pulisic injured his hamstring in the warm up before Chelsea played Burnley on Oct. 31 and then suffered a setback in training and has missed Chelsea’s last three games in the Premier League.

Pulisic has spent the last few days in Wales at the USMNT training camp and has been spending time with his close friends on and off the pitch during the international break.

With Pulisic not expected to play for the USMNT in 2020, his next opportunity to play for the Stars and Stripes will now be in March 2021 as he will have gone close to 18 months without playing a minute for the U.S. men’s national team.

Berhalter added that was ‘hard to speculate’ when Pulisic would return to Chelsea but added he was ‘making good progress’ and that he had been in the treatment room three times a day while with the USMNT.

