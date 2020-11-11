They say you should never go back, but it appears Cristiano Ronaldo is contemplating a return to Manchester United for next season.

According to a report from Fox Sports in South America, Juventus are keen to offload Ronaldo, 35, before his contract runs out in the summer of 2022 and are willing to negotiate with his former club Man United who want to bring back Ronaldo next season.

The report states that Juventus are in financial difficulties and Ronaldo’s $716,000 per week salary is becoming a problem, with a separate reporting stating that Paris Saint-Germain also want to sign Ronaldo.

Juve probably want a transfer fee for Cristiano Ronaldo as he still has over 18 months left on his current contract, but the main aim here seems to be to get him off the wage bill.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United make sense?

It does.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is big on nostalgia at United and the signings of Edinson Cavani proved that the Red Devils are fine with making big-name stopgap signings to complement their young squad.

Ronaldo returning to United would be box office. When he returned to Old Trafford to play for Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in 2018 it was like a Beatles comeback tour. United’s fans applauded his every move, fans rans onto the pitch for a photo and if you speak to any United fan they still adore Ronaldo.

What next for Ronaldo?

He is often linked with a move to Major League Soccer, the Chinese Super League and PSG, but Ronaldo is the type of character who wants to be in the spotlight for as long as possible.

Ronaldo loves Manchester United just as much as the Manchester United fans love him, but should he return and run the risk of ruining his legacy at Old Trafford?

He will probably relish the challenge of leading this young United side and if he does end up leaving Juve, finishing his European career at the club which propelled him to greatness seems fitting.

