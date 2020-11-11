Friendlies: Van de Beek levels Netherlands-Spain; Turkey scores beauty

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some good contests and great goals kicked off international play Wednesday, with a six-goal thriller and goals from a number of Premier League players.

Meanwhile, France was surprised at home by Finland in a disappointment for Paul Pogba, while Manchester United teammate Donny van de Beek scored in a Netherlands draw with Spain.

Turkey 3-3 Croatia

A gorgeous goal fittingly capped off a fun game as Turkey and Croatia traded six goals in the first hour in Slovenia.

Everton’s Cenk Tosun had a goal assisted Leicester City’s Cengiz Under for another as Turkey overcame blown 1-0 and 2-1 leads with a 58th-minute equalizer.

The final goal of the match was delightful. Lille’s Yusuf Yazici plays either a slight flick or a terrific dummy to Tosun, who back heels to Under for a fine finish.

Cengiz Ünder'in muhteşem golü pic.twitter.com/LKxk3BVsQj — Video Radar (@radarsvideo1) November 11, 2020

France 0-2 Finland

First-half goals from Marcus Forss and Onni Valakari drove Finland to a stunning win over the World Cup champions.

This was not Les Bleus’ top lineup, though Paul Pogba started for Didier Deschamps and the manager brought on N’Golo Kante, Anthony Martial, and Antoine Griezmann in 57th-minute triple switch bid to produce a comeback.

Pogba had a good view of the second goal.

France are losing 2-0 to Finland 😳 😳 pic.twitter.com/KdCnq3tJLR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2020

Netherlands 1-1 Spain

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek followed a bouncing Owen Wijndal cross into the box and volleyed it past Unai Simon to give the Frank de Boer’s side a draw with Spain.

Sergio Canales scored for Spain in a match that featured a bevy of Premier League players, with Nathan Ake, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Veltman joining Van de Beek on the field for the Dutch.

Spain’s Luis Enrique started Rodri, Eric Garcia, and Hector Bellerin, turning to Sergio Reguilon, Adama Traore, and Ferran Torres off the bench.

Donny van de Beek goals vs Spain pic.twitter.com/fRALJMZaCk — United Goals ⚽️ (@UnitedGoals__) November 11, 2020

Elsewhere

Greece 2-1 Cyprus

Albania 2-1 Kosovo

Lithuania 2-1 Faroe Islands

Malta 3-0 Liechtenstein

Montenegro 0-0 Kazakhstan

Norway v Israel — canceled

Romania 5-3 Belarus

San Marino 0-3 Latvia

Bulgaria 3-0 Gibraltar

Denmark 2-0 Sweden

Luxembourg 0-3 Austria

Belgium 2-1 Switzerland

Germany 1-0 Czech Republic

Italy 4-0 Estonia

Poland 2-0 Ukraine

Portugal 7-0 Andorra

Slovenia 0-0 Azerbaijan

