We all know that South American World Cup qualifying is brilliant, and the CONMEBOL region is cranking through the gears when it comes to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Over this international break the third and fourth rounds of games will take place, as the marathon qualifying campaign really starts to hit its stride.

As a reminder: the 10 teams in South America play each other home and away to decide who will qualify for the 2022 World Cup with the top four teams automatically qualifying and the fifth-place team will play in an inter-confederation playoff.

Brazil and Argentina are the only two teams who remain perfect after World Cup qualifying began last month, and both are favored to make it four wins from four but they do have tricky away games in the next week, with the Selecao heading to Uruguay and La Albiceleste traveling to Peru.

Neymar and Lionel Messi were both pivotal in the last round of qualifying and both players are fit and ready to help their nations as fans are already excited about Brazil and Argentina squaring off in March 2021.

Colombia and Paraguay are the other two nations who are unbeaten so far and the former will be hoping James Rodriguez’s good form for Everton will translate to the international stage.

So many Premier League stars will be in South America playing in these games with Richarlison, Ederson, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Allan, Alex Telles, Douglas Luiz, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus in the Brazil squad. Argentina have Giovani Lo Celso, Emiliano Martinez, while James is joined by Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez with Colombia. Edinson Cavani will play for Uruguay, with Miguel Almiron and Fabian Balbuena in action for Paraguay.

If you click on the link above you can follow the action live, while below is the schedule in full with betting odds for these games, plus details on how to watch South American World Cup qualifying in the USA.

South American World Cup qualifying schedule, November

November 12

Bolivia (+275) v. Ecuador (+100). Tie: +235

Argentina (-334) v. Paraguay (+800). Tie: +425

November 13

Colombia (-103) v. Uruguay (+280). Tie: +235

(-112) Chile v. Peru (+300). Tie: +245

(-625) Brazil v. Venezuela (+1400). Tie: +600

November 17

(+145) Ecuador v. Colombia (+180). Tie: +230

(+215) Venezuela v. Chile (+125). Tie: +235

Paraguay v. Bolivia

Uruguay v. Brazil

Peru v. Argentina

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

November 12

Bolivia v. Ecuador – 3pm ET

Argentina v. Paraguay – 7pm ET

November 13

Colombia v. Uruguay – 3:30pm ET

Chile v. Peru – 6pm ET

Brazil v. Venezuela – 7:30pm ET

November 17

Ecuador v. Colombia – 4pm ET

Venezuela v. Chile – 4pm ET

Paraguay v. Bolivia – 6pm ET

Uruguay v. Brazil – 6pm ET

Peru v. Argentina – 7:30pm ET

South American World Cup qualifying table

How to watch South American World Cup qualifying stream and start time

Dates for games: November 12, 13 and 17

TV Channel in USA:

Online: Stream via Fanatiz

