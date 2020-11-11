Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday marks a return to game action for the United States men’s national team, as the Christian Pulisic-less Yanks take on Wales.

It also marks exactly one year since our first rankings of the players in the USMNT pool hit ProSoccerTalk. There was a pandemic pause, restart of one season, and beginning of another before our second, and it’s been just under two months since our third.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

In theory, there will be less tumult this go around, even with the wild changes in the roster due to Gregg Berhalter’s recruitment of dual nationals and call-ups of a very young squad.

Before we go any further, how do we sort out our Top 25? Here are some ground rules:

The ranking is meant to illustrate who would be most likely to positively affect a USMNT match, regardless of manager or teammates, right now.

Health doesn’t matter to our rankings if a current injury isn’t one that could drastically alter the player’s skill set moving forward.

Age/potential/experience doesn’t matter either, at least not much; It’s how likely you are to contribute to the team if put on the field right now. Obviously Konrad de la Fuente is a better long-term prospect than Tim Ream, but the Fulham center back is currently better prepared for the stage than the Barcelona youth.

Top 25 USMNT players – November 2020 – pre-Wales and Panama friendlies (previous ranking)

1. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea (1)

2. Weston McKennie, Juventus (3) — When healthy, he’s been chosen over Barca transfer Arthur at every turn. Didn’t see that coming.

3. Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig (2) — Hopefully healthy again

4. John Brooks, Wolfsburg (4) — Was in the form of his life until a dud this weekend

5. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (5)

6. Sergino Dest, Barcelona (6) — Getting minutes at right back and left back.

7. Antonee Robinson, Fulham (10) — One of the Cottagers more consistent performers since claiming a starting spot.

8. Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (6) — A possible MLS MVP.

9. Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen (8) — A letdown that Bremen COVID regulations keep him from camp.

10. Reggie Cannon, Boavista (20) — Going 90 week-in and week-out in Portugal

12. Timothy Weah, Lille (11)

13. Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (NR) — An influential season on one of MLS’ better stories.

14. Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf (15)

15. Matt Miazga, Anderlecht on loan from Chelsea (17) — Has played every minute for Vincent Kompany since arriving in Belgium.

16. Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge (NR)

17. Julian Green, Greuther Furth (13)

19. Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew (16)

20. Brenden Aaronson, Philadelphia Union (21) — Readying for Red Bull Salzburg move with Team of the Season showing in MLS.

21. Sebastian Lletget, LA Galaxy (14)

23. Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls (23)

23. Tim Ream, Fulham (24)

24. Mark McKenzie, Philadelphia Union (NR) — Is a move to Celtic on the cards?

25. Chris Richards, Bayern Munich (NR) — Mostly with Bayern II, but says plenty that Hansi Flick used him before transfer deadline.

Last five out: Richie Ledezma, PSV Eindhoven; Johnny Cardoso, Internacional; Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders; Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona; Tyler Boyd, Besiktas

