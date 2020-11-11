In theory, there will be less tumult this go around, even with the wild changes in the roster due to Gregg Berhalter’s recruitment of dual nationals and call-ups of a very young squad.
Before we go any further, how do we sort out our Top 25? Here are some ground rules:
The ranking is meant to illustrate who would be most likely to positively affect a USMNT match, regardless of manager or teammates, right now.
Health doesn’t matter to our rankings if a current injury isn’t one that could drastically alter the player’s skill set moving forward.
Age/potential/experience doesn’t matter either, at least not much; It’s how likely you are to contribute to the team if put on the field right now. Obviously Konrad de la Fuente is a better long-term prospect than Tim Ream, but the Fulham center back is currently better prepared for the stage than the Barcelona youth.
Top 25 USMNT players – November 2020 – pre-Wales and Panama friendlies (previous ranking)
1. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea (1)
2. Weston McKennie, Juventus (3) — When healthy, he’s been chosen over Barca transfer Arthur at every turn. Didn’t see that coming.
3. Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig (2) — Hopefully healthy again
4. John Brooks, Wolfsburg (4) — Was in the form of his life until a dud this weekend
5. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (5)
6. Sergino Dest, Barcelona (6) — Getting minutes at right back and left back.
7. Antonee Robinson, Fulham (10) — One of the Cottagers more consistent performers since claiming a starting spot.
8. Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (6) — A possible MLS MVP.
9. Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen (8) — A letdown that Bremen COVID regulations keep him from camp.
10. Reggie Cannon, Boavista (20) — Going 90 week-in and week-out in Portugal