Burnley takeover: Premier League club issues statement on talks

Burnley has issued a statement after plenty of rumors regarding a possible takeover of the Premier League club.

The BBC reports of two different groups bidding to take over the club including an American group ALK Capital.

The Clarets have been top flight for five-straight seasons after one-off Premier League tenures in 2009-10 and 2014-15.

Sean Dyche remarkably led the club to the Europa League off a 7th place finish in 2017-18.

There’s always the “careful what you wish for” angle but the Clarets have so far been unable to please manager Sean Dyche in the transfer market and could lose star center back James Tarkowski, who has said he’s currently not expecting to sign a new deal.

Here’s the statement from Burnley’s site:

“Regarding various comments in the media, Burnley Football Club confirms that the club’s ownership remain in discussions with interested parties regarding future investment in the club.

“In full respect of ongoing processes, the club will not be providing any further commentary on this matter until those discussions have reached a conclusion.

“The club wishes to assure supporters and the local community that the future of Burnley Football Club remains the primary concern in these issues, with any potential investment needing to support the club’s long term sustainability and retain its position as a cornerstone of the local community.”

