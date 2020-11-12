Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Thursday’s EURO 2020 qualifying playoffs results, as Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia and North Macedonia booked the final four places at next summer’s tournament…

Serbia 1-1 (4-5 PKs) Scotland

For the first time in 23 years, Scotland has qualified for a major men’s tournament, and they did it in the most Scottish way possible: conceding a 90th-minute equalizer before eventually winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout. To put it mildly, the Scotland experience is not for the faint of heart.

🗣 "I had a little glint in my eye, I might have a little cry when I get in my room later on" Steve Clarke admits he was holding back his tears when Scotland qualified 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qolaxrmy5F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2020

Celtic’s Ryan Christie fired Scotland ahead with a low, driven finish off the inside of the post in the 52nd minute, an advantage which would stand for 37 minutes before the first sign of heartbreak reared its ugly head. Luka Jovic headed home a corner kick in the 90th minute to make it 1-1 and send the single-leg final into extra-time.

Neither side made much progress during the ensuing 30 minutes, leaving one of the four remaining places at EURO 2020 in the hands of the penalty kick gods.

Each side converted in the first four rounds. Scotland went 5-4 ahead in the shootout during round 5, which brought Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic to the spot with qualification hanging in the balance. Mitrovic went right, as did goalkeeper David Marshall.

Hungary 2-1 Iceland

Speaking of finishes that aren’t for the weak-hearted among us, Hungary’s last-minute comeback to qualify for EURO 2020 takes the cake.

Gylfi Sigurdsson put Iceland ahead with a free kick in the 11th minute, and it appeared that would be the extent of the night’s goals. Then came the game’s final two minutes of regular time and stoppage time.

Loic Nego pulled Hungary level in the 88th minute, and Dominik Szoboszlai rifled home the dramatic winner four minutes later.

Szoboszlai is a machine 👀

Scores the winning goal in injury time against Iceland ⚽️🥅 pic.twitter.com/Q29UipXVnK — steve kay KS1 TV (@stevek9KS1TV) November 12, 2020

Other EURO 2020 qualifying scores

Georgia 0-1 North Macedonia

Northern Ireland 1-2 Slovakia

