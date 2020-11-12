Transfer news: Tarkowski sees Burnley exit, Janmaat to Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are immediate reinforcements coming to Anfield in the wake of Liverpool’s ongoing defender injury crisis?

The Reds are linked with a longtime Premier League right back, while another league veteran has signaled his readiness to leave Turf Moor for a better chance to win.

Tarkowski to leave Burnley?

James Tarkowski’s many Premier League suitors will be on red alert after the Burnley center back let loose on his current club.

Tarkowski, who turns 28 next week, is in the club-dreaded last year before the last year of his contract, which runs through the 2020-21 season, and has been linked with West Ham, Leicester City, Man City, and Liverpool over the past few seasons.

None of those moves have come to pass, and Tarkowski has revealed that Burnley’s new contract offers have been well-short of his requests.

He also says that even if the paycheck was adequate, the club’s well-publicized transfer failings have him considering a better place for football.

From our friends at Sky Sports:

“We’ve had two transfer windows now where the club have decided, for whatever reason, that whatever has been offered on the table hasn’t been enough and that’s fine because I signed a contract for four-and-a-half years,” Tarkowski said. “So I won’t whinge or not turn up, I just need to deal with it and get on with my football. … There is nothing I have heard or has been put to me that makes me think there is a scenario in which I would sign a new contract at Burnley. That can change, but currently that is the situation.”

It’s early but Burnley also runs the risk of relegation further lessening its bargaining power with Tarkowski’s suitors.

Tarkowski has two England caps from 2018 and was twice an unused sub in 2019.

He’s in the prime of a center back’s career and the Clarets problems have hardly been about their defense. Burnley’s winless start to the season includes three total goals and none since a 3-1 loss to Newcastle on Oct. 3.

Tarkowski has played 149 times for Burnley, regularly nearing the top of the PL leaderboard in clearances and blocks. Part of that is what Sean Dyche’s system demands of center backs, which also keeps his passing numbers down due to long bids up the field, but there’s little doubt he can deliver the good at a more successful club.

Janmaat to Liverpool

Longtime Newcastle and Watford right back Daryl Janmaat may be headed to Anfield to help Liverpool recover from injuries.

It would be a short-term contract for the Dutchman, who is reportedly being recommended by former international and Newcastle teammate Georginio Wijnaldum.

Janmaat, 31, is a free agent and is said to be fit to play. He had 34 caps in his Netherlands career, with six assists.

He played center back for Newcastle on a select few occasions a half-decade ago, but this would seemingly be a move to help ease the burden on currently-injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Would it work for the Reds? Janmaat brings 145 game of PL experience with eight goals and 14 assists.

