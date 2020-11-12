USMNT lock arms, display social statements before Wales friendly

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tyler Adams and Gregg Berhalter said earlier this week that the USMNT had special plans in its first match since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota that inspired waves of protest around the world and the repeal of U.S. Soccer’s controversial national anthem policy.

The United States men’s national team entered the pitch for Thursday friendly in Wales with inclusivity slogans on the front of back of their warm-up jackets.

The jackets say “Be The Change” across the front, with individual slogans authored by each player across the back of the jersey.

[ MORE: Wales – USMNT lineups ]

Tim Weah’s jacket read “World Peace” while Weston McKennie’s said “Against Racial Injustice.” Sebastian Lletget opted for “Black Lives Matter” and Owen Otasowie’s “End Police Brutality” as the Yanks locked arms for the national anthem (Full list here).

Here’s what U.S. Soccer released on its site:

During the walkout and anthem in advance of the match against Wales today, the U.S. Men’s National Team players took advantage of the moment to send and spread a meaningful message. With the goal of inspiring action on social justice issues, all of the players had “Be the Change” adorned on the front of their anthem jackets. The spirit of their message is that each and every person has the ability, opportunity and responsibility to make a difference in our own way.Also, on the back of the jacket, each player had the opportunity to include a personalized message representing something meaningful to them.

Be The Change. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 12, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola