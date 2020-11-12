Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, USMNT fans, that was fun.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

For the first time in 285 days the Stars and Stripes were in action and they drew 0-0 away at much-changed Wales.

And for the majority of the game it was a joy to watch Gregg Berhalter’s side as the debutants took their chance, teenagers didn’t look overawed and their was a real swagger about the USA’s play.

Here’s a look at the USMNT player ratings out of 10 for the performance against Wales.

USMNT player ratings (4-2-3-1)

Zack Steffen: 6 – Didn’t have much to do aside from save low to deny Johnson. Distribution was good.

Sergino Dest: 8 – Linked up well with Musah and Reyna down the right. Whipped in some dangerous crosses. Has matured massively since moving to Barcelona.

Matt Miazga: 5 – Solid on the ball but Kiefer Moore caused him plenty of problems. Booked for a foul on Moore.

John Brooks: 8 – Won plenty of aerial battles and looked at ease. His experience stood out and he was so calm on the ball.

Antonee Robinson: 5 – Did okay and tried his best to get forward but didn’t really happen for him in possession and gave the ball away. Not his best outing and caught out defensively.

Weston McKennie: 8 – Did exactly what he does best as he flew into plenty of tackles and led by example. He was everywhere.

Tyler Adams: 7 – Solid and steady but could have been a little cleaner in possession. Never lets anyone down.

Gio Reyna: 7 – Started out on the right and drifted inside often. Oozed class on the ball with some lovely passes and you would think it was his 100th cap instead of his 1st cap.

Yunus Musah: 8 – Linked up well with Dest when he floated out to the right. Tried to do a little too much on the ball at times, but his turns and driving runs from central areas were superb.

Konrad de la Fuente: 5 – A few heavy touches when he won the ball back. Pressed high and tracked back. Fired a shot over the bar in the first half after sloppy play from Wales.

Sebastian Lletget: 6 – Floated around in a false nine and made a nuisance of himself. Some neat flicks and link-up play, but a tough one as he played out of position.

Substitutions

Ulysses Llanez (71′ on for De la Fuente): 7 – Looked bright when he came on as he won the ball back and drove a low shot towards goal which forced a good save. Bright.

Johnny Cardoso (71′ on for Adams): 6 – Tidy on the ball and looked to pass forward on his debut.

Timothy Weah (79′ on for Reyna): 6 – Made some decent runs, gave away a free kick and tried to stretch Wales’ stubborn dfense.

Nicholas Gioacchini (79′ on for Musah): 6 – Floated into some good positions up top.

Owen Otasowie (87′ on for Dest): N/A

Reggie Cannon (87′ on for Lletget): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports