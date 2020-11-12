Wales – USMNT will be an intriguing clash on Thursday (kickoff, 2:45pm ET) as Gregg Berhalter’s extremely young side get together for the first time since February.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

With a squad primarily made up of European-based players, the average age of the USMNT squad is 21 years and 300 days. With teenage stars Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah starting, plus a rare chance for Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams to play together in midfield, there is a lot to look forward to.

[ MORE: Berhalter gives squad update ]

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Wales – USMNT.

Team news

Wales are without Aaron Ramsey who pulled out of the squad and they are likely to name a youthful side for this game with UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland coming up after this friendly.

The USMNT will be without Christian Pulisic, as Berhalter confirmed he has left camp and returned to Chelsea for further treatment on the hamstring issue which kept him out of Chelsea’s last three games before the international break. The chance to start Reyna, Adams, and McKennie and Pulisic together is one that has USMNT fans salivating, but that will have to wait until March 2021. The U.S. have been training in Wales all week under strict COVID-19 protocols and will head to Austria to play Panama on Monday.

USMNT starting lineup v Wales

Steffen

Dest — Miazga — Brooks — Robinson

Musah — Adams — McKennie

De La Fuente — Lletget — Reyna

Okay okay okay… Let's try that again. THIS is your #USMNT Starting XI for tonight's match vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. Congrats to @konradjr, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna who will make their #USMNT debuts tonight!#USMNTisBack | #WALvUSA pic.twitter.com/7Lw61LPNYF — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 12, 2020

Wales starting lineup versus USMNT

Gareth Bale will not play against the United States, while Manchester United’s Daniel James, Spurs’ Joe Rodon, and Bournemouth’s David Brooks begin the day on the bench.

What they’re saying

Wales coach Rob Page on how much Gareth Bale will play (Ryan Giggs not in charge due to police investigation): “It’s still something we’re considering, because we’ve now got a fully fit Gareth Bale. I’ve had a conversation with him and he’s raring to go. He is fighting fit. Selection is yet to be decided, but we will have one eye on these qualifiers because they’re very important. I think it’s the first time he’s been at a club where he seems to be enjoying his football and his training even more so. He looks fit and feels fit. It’s good to have a fully fit Gareth Bale in the squad.”

Berhalter on his young squad and being realistic with what to expect: “In theory choices are getting harder to make but now it’s about doing it on the field and young players taking their chances. It’s easy to discount established players but until you can do it on the field, you’re not taking their place. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. There are 10 players in camp in the full national team for the first time and it’s going to take development.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wales are the favorites (+135) with the USMNT (+215) at a generous price considering the players they are missing and the little time Berhalter has had with this group of players. The draw at +210 looks intriguing, especially with Wales likely to rest a few starters ahead of their UEFA Nations League games.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Wales – USMNT prediction

This is, for many reasons, a tough result to call. Wales seem likely to rest a lot of their starters and Berhalter will probably go with his strongest team and then give youngsters a chance to flourish against Panama. I’m going to sit firmly on the fence and go for a 2-2 draw.

How to watch Wales – USMNT stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, Unimas and TUDN

Online: Stream via Fox Sports

Follow @JPW_NBCSports