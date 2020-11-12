Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WSL stream/TV info: Matchweek 7 of the 2020-21 WSL season is set to be a massive one with Manchester United – Manchester City and Arsenal – Chelsea headlining the action, and just in time during the men’s international break and a massive hole in NBC Sports’ morning and afternoon sports broadcast coverage…

Last weekend saw the first massive upset of the season, when Man United beat previously unbeaten and unblemished Arsenal 1-0 on a late Ella Toone goal to overtake the Gunners at the top of the WSL table. Manchester United are something of an unexpected entrant in the early-season title race, as more widely favored Chelsea and Manchester City have been slower coming out of the starting gates.

With the newly established “big-four” sides squaring up to one another this weekend, the table is almost certain to look drastically different come Monday.

This weekend will see two games broadcast live on NBCSN — Saturday’s Manchester derby at 7:30 am ET, and Sunday’s London derby at 9:30 am ET. Two more games will be streamed live on NBCSports.com — Everton – Reading (Saturday, 11:30 am ET) and West Ham – Brighton (Sunday, 7:30 am ET).

WSL schedule

Saturday, Nov. 14

Manchester United v Manchester City — 7:30 am ET (NBCSN)

Aston Villa v Birmingham City — 9:30 am ET

Everton v Reading — 11:30 am ET (STREAM)

Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur — 1:30 pm ET

Sunday, Nov. 15

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion — 7:30 am ET (STREAM)

Arsenal v Chelsea — 9:30 am ET (NBCSN)

