Longtime Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is off to a slow start at Borussia Dortmund, at least by the lofty standards he set for himself over the last two seasons.

But, the 20-year-old England international insists that months of (still ongoing) transfer rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United are not to blame for his “little dip” in form — quotes from the BBC:

“No, I don’t think so. I feel like every player has a little dip in their career and I’m going through that at the moment. “It is just how I am bouncing back and I’m just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me.” … “I just expect a lot from myself personally. When I play I always try to assist and score and always help the team. A couple of games ago I hadn’t been scoring or assisting, but I knew I had a chance.”

Sancho did manage to score a goal in England’s 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland on Thursday.

The former Manchester City youngster is yet to score a Bundesliga goal for Dortmund this season — he had 17 in 2019-20, and 20 in all competitions — though he has scored one in each the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal. Two seasons ago, he scored 12 league goals and added one more in the Champions for 13 total.

It’s not a matter of “if,” but “when,” Sancho finds his form once again. It’s a good thing he’s not bothered by the Manchester United transfer rumors, because those aren’t likely to stop anytime soon.

