A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the UEFA Nations League, where Germany took control of League A, Group 4 ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Spain, and France edged out Portugal to win League A, Group 3…

Germany 3-1 Ukraine

Timo Werner scored twice and Leroy Sane added a goal of his own to help Germany to a 3-1 victory over Ukraine, a result which pushes them a point clear of Spain in the group table.

Germany fell 1-0 behind after 12 minutes, but they found themselves level through Sane in the 23rd and ahead through Werner just after the half-hour mark. Werner doubled Germany’s lead in the 64th minute, putting him one goal ahead of Romelu Lukaku and Diogo Jota for the League A Golden Boot at the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Switzerland 1-1 Spain

Germany were allowed to go top of the group when Spain could muster only a draw with Switzerland — and a late, desperate one at that — after Sergio Ramos missed a pair of penalty kicks.

ANOTHER ONE. What is happening with Sergio Ramos?! (via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/9eusjvh6A4 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 14, 2020

On the night he won his 177th cap to make him the most-capped men’s European player of all time, Ramos was twice denied from the penalty spot by Yann Sommer. As a result, Spain needed Gerard Moreno’s 89th-minute equalizer just to rescue a point.

Portugal 0-1 France

Over in League A, Group 3, France leapfrogged defending UEFA Nations League champions Portugal and booked their place in next October’s finals with a 1-0 away victory courtesy of N’Golo Kante’s poacher’s finish in the 53rd minute.

Other UEFA Nations League results

League A, Group 3

Sweden 2-1 Croatia

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A, Group 1

Netherlands v Bosnia & Herzegovina — 12 pm ET

Italy v Poland — 2:45 pm ET

League A, Group 2

Belgium v England — 2:45 pm ET

Denmark v Iceland — 2:45 pm ET

