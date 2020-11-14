A roundup of all of Saturday’s results in the WSL, where Tobin Heath inspired Manchester United’s comeback from 2-0 down to Manchester City, and Birmingham City painted Birmingham blue and white with a derby victory over Aston Villa…

Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City

WSL leaders Manchester United essentially sleepwalked through the first half of Saturday’s Manchester derby before roaring to life in the second half and recovering a two-goal deficit to snatch a point and remain top of the table.

Chloe Kelly opened the scoring with an opportunistic redirect after just eight minutes, and Laura Coombs struck one of the goals of the season from the edge of the penalty area in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0 and seemingly send Man City on their way to all three points.

Everything changed from the second-half restart, though, beginning with Heath’s stunning strike in the 54th minute. The ball looked like going wide of the post before violently swerving to the right, always rising, and rippling the back of the net. The momentum was well and truly on Man United’s side at that point, and they rode it to Kirsty Hanson’s 74th-minute equalizer to cap off a thrilling derby affair featuring two of the WSL’s best teams and some standout performances from USNWT superstars.

The draw does, however, open the door for Arsenal to reclaim the top spot in the WSL table with a win over Chelsea on Sunday (Watch live, 9:30 am ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Aston Villa 0-1 Birmingham City

Birmingham City only had 13 players available for their first WSL showdown with local rivals Aston Villa, and they used each and every one of them to secure a 1-0 victory. Claudia Walker scored the game’s only goal as she fired off the underside of the crossbar in the 72nd minute.

Everton 1-1 Reading

Everton, who began the season with four wins from their first four games, saw their subsequent rough patch continue with a disappointing draw with Reading. Simone Magill put the Toffees ahead after 39 minute, but the advantage last just three minutes before Natasha Harding pulled the Royals level.

Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur — underway

Sunday’s WSL schedule

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion — 7:30 am ET (STREAM)

Arsenal v Chelsea — 9:30 am ET (NBCSN & STREAM)

